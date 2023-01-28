The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Our national divide is not just political. A common feature in any democracy. Today it is even more divisive based on race and ethnicity, religion and gender. Those who are not white “evangelical” Protestant males are targeted if you are Black or Asian, Latino/a or Native American, Muslim or Jewish, or a woman — anyone not pictured in Howard Chandler Christy’s famous oil painting (1940) of the signing of our U.S. Constitution back in 1787. Wigs optional. Today, all are Americans.

A poisoned atmosphere is not new in our history but made worse by the last administration of President Trump. All the worms are out of the woodwork. For example, calling the COVID-19 virus the “Chinese virus,” demonizing our Asian-American citizens. Words have consequences, and the rhetoric led to the deaths and injuries of many of our citizens of east Asian and of Indian subcontinent descent. The same is true of other marginalized communities.

