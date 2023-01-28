Our national divide is not just political. A common feature in any democracy. Today it is even more divisive based on race and ethnicity, religion and gender. Those who are not white “evangelical” Protestant males are targeted if you are Black or Asian, Latino/a or Native American, Muslim or Jewish, or a woman — anyone not pictured in Howard Chandler Christy’s famous oil painting (1940) of the signing of our U.S. Constitution back in 1787. Wigs optional. Today, all are Americans.
A poisoned atmosphere is not new in our history but made worse by the last administration of President Trump. All the worms are out of the woodwork. For example, calling the COVID-19 virus the “Chinese virus,” demonizing our Asian-American citizens. Words have consequences, and the rhetoric led to the deaths and injuries of many of our citizens of east Asian and of Indian subcontinent descent. The same is true of other marginalized communities.
Connected is the attempt to re-write our American history by GOP state legislatures banning curricula from schools and books from public libraries, essentially to “whitewash” (excuse the pun) American history. Welcome to Putin country!
The real virus is the misogyny, racism, homophobia and general prejudice of the “other” in the minds of many of our current leaders. As in all democracies, we can vote the bums out in the next election and return our nation to its American values and reflect today’s USA. Here in our great Mountain State and nationwide.
In the Jewish tradition, there is the concept of “lashon hara” (“evil tongue”) — hate speech — and it has consequences, sometimes deadly. It is time for our leaders of all parties to watch their language, communicate and listen to each other, and compromise. Our diverse nation depends on it.
