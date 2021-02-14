I applaud The Herald-Dispatch for publishing John Patrick Grace’s column “Facts must triumph over Trump’s lies” (Feb. 9). This column should not have been needed. Even in kindergarten tots are taught that pumpkins and bats are real but witches and goblins are not. But it is obvious that a majority of Trump followers somehow failed to learn the lesson. We thus must keep insisting that they do.
With respect to The Herald-Dispatch’s own editorial (“MU must adapt to fluid higher education market”), I also agree but be careful on this one. There are some who would turn universities into trade schools with a sprinkling of liberal arts lite electives. Not a good idea.
Since the market is fluid, we need to do our best to teach critical thinking skills, which may or may not include computer coding. My own career careened from managing a non-appropriated fund military activity (officer’s club) to managing a wholesale commodities trading branch in Haiti to being a school district business manager in Pennsylvania. How do you prepare young adults for that? Language and world history probably helped a bit (one of my Air Force clubs was in Thailand). Business courses using the case method were also helpful in developing critical thinking skills.
Which brings us back to the Grace column. Trump lied and lied and lied and lied some more, yet still a substantial percentage of Americans nevertheless bought his biggest lie — that the election was rigged. Some still believe this even now. That more-educated people voted disproportionately against Trump is somewhat encouraging. But still: so many credulous, deluded Americans. Not good. In fact, not only “not good,” but dangerous.
John D. Palmer
Huntington