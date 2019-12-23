Whether you like/dislike President Trump, everything he has initiated during his presidency will be undone by the next elected president. The dislike of President Trump began when he won the election. For three years the Democrats/Republicans have conducted numerous investigations and now impeachment instead of doing the duties they were elected to do.

President Trump may have his own agenda that led to impeachment. Just as President Obama made history as the first African American president, President Trump will make history as the third president to be impeached. Both presidents will not be forgotten.

Gayle King

Kenova

