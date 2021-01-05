Pardons are the prerogative of the president, often near the end of their office, before closing the door of the White House behind him. Traditionally, these pardons (and commutations) are vetted through the DOJ. Most often pardons are granted to those wrongly accused, convicted and imprisoned. Some have been controversial, self-serving, if you think back to Ford and Clinton.
This year, the list is beyond decency. President Trump has just started on the process with no input from the DOJ. On the list so far, convicted traitors, like Flynn, Stone and Manafort, and members of the U.S. Congress who were thieves, and other crooks in his entourage, including members of his own family. All found guilty after multiple trials and much of our money spent.
The most outrageous is the pardon given to the four Blackwater mercenaries found guilty of war crimes in Iraq murdering over a dozen unarmed civilians, men, women and children. What a message from the USA to the world! I bet the Pentagon and the State Department are now on high alert, cringing. And us citizens, left ashamed. A coincidence that the head of Blackwater, Erik Prince, is the brother of Betsy DeVos, the incompetent secretary of education ?
President Trump is intent on leaving his office with a scorched earth policy, a modern day General Sherman whose troops in 1864 marched through the South. In this case, a strategy by an egotistical maniac who cares nothing for our national welfare and wants his successor to fail. His self-interest comes first.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
Aren’t 50 rejected lawsuits enough evidence for columnist?
A local column by Ron Gregory in the Dec. 26 Herald-Dispatch was so poorly reasoned I had to read it several times to try to understand what he was saying. Here’s the gist: He spent several brief paragraphs describing election events in Kanawha County in the early 1980s, then quoted one apparent expert in a 1985 article about possible voting fraud, then asks “given all the allegations of corruption” in the recent presidential election, should a court have looked into it. His quite incredible answer to this question: “Certainly.”
Oh my, where to start?
“Evidence” from one West Virginia county has nothing to do with a nationwide (all 50 states including, of course, all 55 West Virginia counties) election event.
“Evidence” from the early 1980s – 35 years ago – is meaningless in a 2020 context given the fast evolution of computer technology.
Courts adjudicate, not investigate. District attorneys (prosecutors) bring cases before a court.
Yes, when there are allegations of corruption, probably some investigation is warranted, and it was done. Our wealthy, aggressive president brought about 50 (fifty!) election-related law suits in Nevada, Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, and virtually all were rejected (see recent ABC, NBC, & Forbes articles). These suits were brought against both Republican and Democratic state officials.
In another part of his essay, Gregory states that “as of this writing Trump and his allies have not been given the chance to present much evidence.” Again I am flabbergasted. Let me repeat just one word: fifty. High-price lawyers; suits originating in various states; state civil servants of both parties on the defensive. Fifty! Mr. Gregory, how much litigation would it take before you would agree that Trump has had his opportunity to present evidence?
Conclusion: Both Trump and Gregory are very sore losers. Mr. Gregory is not dangerous.
John Palmer
Huntington