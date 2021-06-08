Lewis Grizzard, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist, loved to poke fun at gullible yankee doodle dandies who paid good money to visit a Florida alligator farm. Now an AP writer thinks he has a scoop that Donald Trump is on his last legs by selling one-bedroom condos in Chicago or New York City for a paltry sum of only $680,000 “assuming the buyer doesn’t mind whose name is on the building.” Real estate prices in all the cities run by Democrats are down. Never mind that Trump real estate is through the roof in Florida. How much are those New Yorkers paying there?
Fred Friar
Lavalette