For the first time in our nation’s history, a search warrant was issued upon a former president and his residence. It was an unprecedented search resulting in finding several hundred documents of which many are classified as top secret, secret, confidential, etc. Many of these documents deemed detrimental to our nation’s security were stolen and stored at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago golf resort secured in nothing more than a broom closet.

This search may have been unprecedented, but here are a few other unprecedented actions by Trump: Unprecedented in calling a POW war veteran held in captivity and beaten for five years “a loser.” Unprecedented in phoning a foreign government to drum up dirt on his political rival in exchange for military aid. Unprecedented in phoning another state to conjure up more votes in an election voter fraud scheme. Unprecedented to be impeached twice. Unprecedented a losing president in an election refused a peaceful transfer of power. Unprecedented in attempting to have the attorney general arrest his political rival. Unprecedented that a president and his Republican minions attempted to overthrow our democracy and attacked the Capitol. Unprecedented that a former president has four criminal investigations going on simultaneously: New York on taxes, Georgia on voter fraud, Florida on theft of classified documents and the Jan. 6 conspiracy to overthrow our government.

