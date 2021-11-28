News media use the words “disinformation” and “misinformation” instead of “lying.” A lie implies intent, presuming guilt. Legally demonstrating intent can prove challenging. Social media doesn’t worry about such constraints. Zuckerberg’s meta (aka Facebook) often conveys falsehoods in lieu of facts. All media should embrace Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s maxim, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”
Conspiracy theories permit many to reconcile their values and perceptions with an inconvenient reality. Such theories exploit uncertainty, discontent and fear. These theories don’t convince skeptics, but they do sway those feeling powerless or claiming to be victims. Yet, conspiracy theories can sometimes prompt investigations uncovering previously unknown or ignored facts.
Today’s nonstop pandemic, partisanship and culture wars numb our minds. Employ facts, scrutinize assumptions and apply logic to deal with them. Be mindful of undisclosed facts, false assumptions, and logical fallacies producing specious remedies.
Seek truth with an open mind, brutal honesty, and critical thinking. Learn from Soren Kierkegaard’s insight, “Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.” Aerosmith puts Kierkegaard’s sentiment to music in the “Amazing” song lyrics, “Life’s a journey, not a destination, and I just can’t tell just what tomorrow brings.”
