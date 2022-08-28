I assume I’m one of the writers who use right-wing lies. How does a recent letter writer know that they are lies? Is it because they believe what the left wing says? How do they know what the left says is the truth?
I believe in the right to life, against LGBTQ, socialism, homosexual marriage, critical race theory and Biden’s lies about China. Yes, I believe Biden stole the election.
Yes, I believe in God, and I know he agrees with what I write. The Democrats say, “God bless America,” but they’re doing everything they can to destroy it. They don’t know the God that I do.
President Trump won West Virginia partly because Hillary Clinton said she would destroy the coal industry. Under Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which Clinton would have continued, from 2011 to 2015 coal was reduced 45% and 332 mines were closed. Trump rescinded his Clean Power Plan and replaced Obama’s EPA. He fulfilled his promise to the coal industry. Unfortunately the pandemic cut the use of coal. Cal production dropped to the 1965 level.
The truth of the matter is that Biden wants to do away with all fossil fuels by the year 2035. If he and the Democrats succeed in what they want, that will be the end of coal, oil and gas.
The price of heating your home or business will skyrocket. We have brownouts now using fossil fuels. How will solar panels and wind turbines supply the electricity we need when you add millions of electric cars, trucks and buses to the electric grid?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.