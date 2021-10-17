Earth’s 197 million-square mile surface consists of 71% open water and 29% terrain. Consider 40 million square miles of habitable land usage in percentages: agriculture, 50%; forest, 37%; shrubland, 11%; urban development, 1%; and freshwater, 1%.
Agricultural expansion constitutes humans’ largest environmental impact. Converting forest to pastures exterminates wildlife habitat. Livestock from grasslands yields only 18% of world’s calories and 37% of total protein. Deforestation globally drives 5,400 vertebrate species toward extinction. Scientists expect a higher extinction rate for soil microbes. Insect levels (including pollinators) decline 75% in the past 25 years. Pollinator reduction jeopardizes our food supply.
Deforestation interrupts atmospheric rivers governing global weather patterns. Amazon rainforest now emits more carbon dioxide than it absorbs. This initiates the shift from rainforest to savanna. This change guarantees a drier climate for both Brazil’s Amazon basin and U.S. Midwest breadbasket. Today’s climate tipping point portends a bleak future.
Ameliorate climate change by prioritizing needs over wants. Live within earth’s finite resources. Listen to Mahatma Gandhi’s viewpoint, ”There is a sufficiency in the world for man’s need but not for man’s greed.”
