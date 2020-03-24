Well, America has gone crazy again. People are like sheep jumping off a cliff. The virus is about prevention, not going to the store and buying excessive amounts of food.
Is common sense a thing of the past in the USA? Turn off the stupid TV news for three weeks. You’ll feel better. We have more people dying from drugs and auto accidents each day. Can’t fix stupid.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Act now for the
common good
With the outbreak of COVID-19, words written by Thomas Jefferson in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence spring to mind: “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Those words encapsulate the American spirit and address COVID-19 challenges. COVID-19 threatens our lives (Life). It limits our social activities (Liberty). It weighs on our minds (the pursuit of Happiness).
I propose that we write Jefferson’s words into a personal Declaration of the Common Good. Each of us must adjust activities to protect both ourselves and others. Attention to hygiene by avoiding contact or spread of the virus assures preservation of lives (Life). Exercising discipline of isolation, social distancing, and limiting trips to those of needs, not necessarily wants, offers a measure of control (Liberty). Adherence to new routines sticking with good faith behavior supplies peace of mind in accomplishing both personal and societal goals for the common good (the pursuit of Happiness).
In the coming days, knowledge and understanding promises to banish fear of the unknown. The iconic Marie Curie says it best: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”
Roger Combs
Ona