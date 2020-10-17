As a 16-year-old who has grown up in Huntington, I can’t vote yet, but I do have a stake in our future. I care about our environment, education, and supporting local businesses in our state. Fortunately, Hilary Turner also believes in those things. She clearly cares for West Virginia and the future of our state. Turner wants to help every individual have access to clean water, food, and healthcare. Turner is principled, takes a stand with her many policies, and is willing to meet with her constituents.
On the other hand, Carol Miller has a track record of avoiding her constituents and just recently voted against necessary funding for the U.S. Postal Service, which is vital to our rural community.
West Virginians are good, kind people who look out for one another, and we need a politician like Hilary Turner who will do the same for us. So please vote for Hilary Turner, and help fight for our state!
Kyleigh Hoey
Huntington