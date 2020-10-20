I am a single mother, business owner and lifelong resident of Westmoreland. I have witnessed firsthand the decline of this city in the hands of politicians and people who want the title of council member but none of the responsibilities. I chose to stay here and open a business to help set a positive example and build a better future for my daughter and the people of Huntington. Meeting Tyler Bowen has brought me great hope in accomplishing this mission.
Born and raised in Westmoreland, a graduate of Huntington High School, and now raising four children with his wife, Alesha, in Westmoreland, Tyler Bowen is a man who wants to make a present and future of District 1 a better place not only for the people of District 1, but for all people present and future in Huntington. He will work not as a politician but as an advocate, leader and voice for the people he represents.
Tyler wants to bring business that will create positive economic impact to all residents of Huntington. Working with many diversities of people that Huntington has to offer, Tyler is part of the change we need to see not only in District 1 but for Huntington as a whole. But he wants to start with his hometown of Westmoreland and the rest of District 1.
I believe that Tyler Bowen is part of the change we desperately need and deserve! What he may lack in political experience he makes up with drive and ambition for the city of Huntington, and especially the people of District 1. We do not need any more politicians. We need a person like Tyler who will work for and with the people!
Layla Rulen
Huntington