Who was Typhoid Mary? Mary Mallon was her real name. She was born in Ireland in the late 1800s and migrated to the US as a teenager. After working at several jobs, she would become a cook who catered and worked for wealthy families. What no one realized at that time was that Mary carried the bacteria that caused typhoid, or what we today call salmonella.
She herself did not get ill from the bacteria, but she could pass the bacteria on to anyone she cooked for. Unsanitary personnel hygiene like not carefully washing one’s hands allowed this to happen. Wherever Mary went while working for wealthy families, sickness and death followed. Finally a heath sanitation detective was hired, and he tracked the outbreaks of typhoid to Mary.
Mary was forced into exile and was confined to a location in isolation. A wealthy benefactor stepped in and was able to argue for Mary’s release if she promised not to be employed as a cook. Mary did not keep her promise and would move through society changing her name and continuing to cook for a living. Wherever Mary went, illness and death followed, and she was again locked away to spend her last 20 years by herself in isolation.
At that time there was no way to stop her from spreading typhoid. Fortunately, we have antibiotics today to control an outbreak of this disease. Was Mary Mallon selfish when she continued to work as a cook and spread typhoid? Whatever the reason, she paid dearly in her latter years by a prison of her own making.
Take advantage of what modern science has to offer. Get vaccinated. Save someone’s life. Don’t be a Typhoid Mary.
