Cuba has been in the news lately. The most important fact to remember is that the U.S. slapped an embargo against Cuba in the 1960s and it is still in place today. It is U.S. foreign policy through the embargo, and not the Cuban government, that is the cause of Cuba’s problems.

The embargo is essentially a blockade. Cuba is prevented from trading freely, accessing foreign currency, buying medical supplies, receiving charter flights and tourist cruises from the U.S., among other things. U.S. sanctions against Cuba punish shipping companies that transport oil to that Caribbean island. The U.S. also sanctions banks that operate within Cuba and blocks monetary remittances from Cuban relatives abroad.

The U.S. objective is to use hunger and disease to force the surrender of the noble people who opted for a revolutionary road, as well they should. The Cuban socialist revolution is a beacon of hope for the world. It must be defended.

Charles Britz

Huntington

