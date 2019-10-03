We went to the Marshall game last Saturday and wanted to share with you our experience.
Marshall fans are the classiest and most welcoming fans we have ever encountered. While hunting for a parking place, I asked an older gentleman in a green Marshall shirt what was available. He pointed me to an alley that lead to a large field where people were parking. I thanked him and he said, “You have a good game and welcome to Huntington.”
After the game, we went to Fat Patty’s to eat. There was a line to get in. A Marshall fan waiting in line at the door saw our UC shirts and signaled to us to get in front of them so we didn’t have to wait. Once inside, a Marshall fan approached me and said, “We didn’t expect to get a whippin’ like that. You guys are good.”
I was talking to a friend last night who also went to the game. He said the same thing — the nicest, friendliest fans he has ever experienced.
We as UC fans should try to be like the Marshall fans. I left that game with such a positive feeling toward that town and school. Marshall is a class act. Let’s be like Marshall.
Ken Ludlow
Cincinnati