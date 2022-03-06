Ukraine is fighting for its existence as an independent democratic state from an unprovoked and brutal invasion by Russia. The mastermind is a deranged, delusional maniac in his bunker in the Kremlin, trying to re-create a former empire. From the images of devastation — human and material — what stands out is the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainians — soldiers and ordinary citizens; men and women — defending their homeland. A humanitarian disaster, also, with close to a million people fleeing to neighboring countries to date, mostly women and children.
The war in eastern Europe was the first topic addressed by our president in his first State of the Union speech before the Congress and the American people on March 1. Topical, certainly, but also sending a message that democracy is fragile and requires constant vigilance and, yes, personal sacrifice. President Biden ended his speech concerned about our own democracy and attempts to undermine its very foundation — access to the ballot box and the procedures to count and certify the results.
The Ukrainians are fighting and dying to preserve their democracy. Are we willing, as citizens, to fight that hard to preserve a society run by politicians freely elected by the American people? An open question.
