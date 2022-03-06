There is an unintended consequence to both Putin’s assault on Ukraine and Biden’s promise to Putin of non-interference in that war, thereby kick starting it’s beginning. Its name? Chernobyl.
In Ukraine, it is the site of a nuclear plant meltdown in 1986, which caused many deaths and long-term illnesses from nuclear fallout. Today, with war swirling around that same nuclear plant, contaminated dust is again rising into the air and blowing downwind for its eventual trip around the world. If an errant missile, rocket or high-powered bullet pierces the concrete surrounding that plant, the finger pointing of blame will begin with Russia as the target and rightly so.
Putin is no fool, and I believe orders have been issued to protect that plant from physical harm by either military. But stuff happens, and risk is high.
Instruments on site show low levels of danger now; however, that could change in an instant if the plant is penetrated. As for Biden’s plan to clean up the American environment by stopping the use of all fossil fuels, not all pollution is visible. Got it?
