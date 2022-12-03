Russia is the country that produced Tolstoy and Pushkin, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich, and Kandinsky, and others who helped shape our international culture. Not to mention the numerous Nobel Prize laureates in the sciences, and Dmitry Muratov, the journalist who recently shared the Peace Prize in 2021.
Today, Russia is a pariah nation, most recently because of its invasion of Ukraine, a brutal war, targeteing basic infrastrucure and civilians, from power plants to maternity wards. Forget any Geneva Conventions. It is the Russian battle playbook. Remember their tactics in World War II and more recently in Chechnya and Syria (the last as proxies) to obliterate totally the enemy homeland.
The Kremlin sees Ukraine as a “Nazi” state (despite that President Zelenskyy is a Jew). Putin’s propaganda harks back to the fight against the Germans, costing some 27 million Russian lives, a sacrifice beyond our imagination, and the nostalgia of the former Soviet Union. Russian bear poop to support his dictatorship and the oligarchs who support him. Russians are suffering, in their wallets, access to the world community, and in their right to free expression.
The time is now to continue to support Ukraine and its fight to remain an independent and vibrant nation, and to send a message to the Kremlin. And to Russian citizens also. We have your back.
Their are countless Russian artists denied access to the outer world because of international sanctions, and scientists, from nuclear physicists to archaeologists. Our great loss. And thousands of innocent lives lost in Ukraine. Potentially, another Dostoevsky or Prokofiev, or Sakharov, with an Ukrainian flavor?
Our government, and the world community, need to support the freedom fighters, the soldiers fighting for their Ukrainian homeland, and those for Russian civil rights. Our country, after all, was it not founded on the principles of independence and liberty? A human right?
