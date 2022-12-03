The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Russia is the country that produced Tolstoy and Pushkin, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich, and Kandinsky, and others who helped shape our international culture. Not to mention the numerous Nobel Prize laureates in the sciences, and Dmitry Muratov, the journalist who recently shared the Peace Prize in 2021.

Today, Russia is a pariah nation, most recently because of its invasion of Ukraine, a brutal war, targeteing basic infrastrucure and civilians, from power plants to maternity wards. Forget any Geneva Conventions. It is the Russian battle playbook. Remember their tactics in World War II and more recently in Chechnya and Syria (the last as proxies) to obliterate totally the enemy homeland.

