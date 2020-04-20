Usually when someone from state government calls you out of the blue and starts asking a lot of personal questions, it’s not good news and it won’t end well — for you.
Unless it’s the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division calling. Then the news can be very, very good, because they are calling to say they have some money of yours. In our case, it was several thousand dollars from a matter I had completely forgotten about. I had to fill out a simple form, mail it along with a few documents to Charleston, and in a matter of weeks received a check.
Kudos to State Treasurer John Perdue and his small but dedicated band of unclaimed property researchers who spend their days trying to track people down and give them some good news from the state, for a change.
Monty Fowler
Huntington