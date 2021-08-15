When we hear “voter suppression” mentioned or people not having the means or technical ability to complete the process, most Americans become enraged, and rightfully so.
Do we feel the same sense of enragement when a person’s job is lost due to lack of work or their employer closing? When we consider what many go through to get unemployment, it can be an emotional and terrifying time.
The web site ID.me is currently used by 27 states to verify and process unemployment claim applications. Ironically, seven of these states require no ID when voting yet are very strict on IDs when applying for unemployment.
The process begins with the applicant for unemployment, opening an account with ID.me and granting them permission to use profile of credit, Social Secuirty number, biometric data (pictures or facial recognition) or other public records to identify the applicant. Users then must upload image of passport, driver’s license, and current selfie from their smartphone. This information is then used to create a facial geometry or face print. They may also use voice print in identifying you.
Records are kept for 71/2 years after using the service, and users’ requests to be deleted from ID.me are rarely granted.
Our concern for those applying for unemployment should realize that all aren’t gifted with smartphone technology and use, or have the use of smartphones available to them.
ID.me tracks the IP address or location of your phone or computer, time and town which it used in any time you interact with ID.me.
Among the concerns over use of ID.me is giving sensitive information to a third party, facial recognition, complaints of correcting wrong information and lack of ability to contact them if problem arises. Hackers are everywhere!
California and Michigan have had some claims denied for months. Not a good move when a person is laid off from their job..
