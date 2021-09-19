On Nov. 13, 2019, there was an article on the opinion page about unions. I would like to respond telling why I am a proud union member.
When I was 25 years old, I was employed by a company that had an apprenticeship program. I knew that I would have to join the union because of the benefits: good wages, health insurance and a pension plan. I was asked if I would donate to the PAC (political action committee), which would go to people or organizations that support labor. I saw the other day that one union organization donated money to the local sheriff’s department.
During my four-year apprenticeship, I was trained to do my job the right way, with on-the-job training and classroom instruction. After the apprenticeship, I received top wages.
My wife also belonged to a union. Because of that, we were able to send our daughter to Marshall University, and she graduated without a student loan.
The union has to represent all of its members. I remember a time when an employee was fired for drinking. About a year later when he had quit drinking and gotten his life straightened out, he asked the union to ask the company about bringing him back. The company agreed, and he worked another 15 years with no incidents. I also remember when an employee stole from the company and was fired. In this case the company did not bring him back.
Unions do a lot more. I remember a time when a lot of people were laid off during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The union supplied turkeys, hams and toys for the families. So you see, the unions do a lot.
I am retired now, but I was proud to be a card-carrying union member.
