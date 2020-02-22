Congress has enacted a number of civil rights statutes prohibiting discrimination in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. These statutes are: Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (prohibiting race, color and national origin discrimination); Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (prohibiting sex discrimination); Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (prohibiting disability discrimination); Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (prohibiting disability discrimination by public entities); and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975 (prohibiting age discrimination).
The courts have been slower, but until recently have also made landmark decisions that have helped America become great — a work in progress.
America being great is not a retreat to the past, but a moving forward to an inclusive, diverse citizenship predicated on the ideal that all peoples are created equal, that we should have equal opportunity to reach our individual potential and that this country is great only when it recognizes those principles.
White folks are not the demon; neither are people of color, nor men, nor women, but identity politics that operate under a zero-sum mentality rather than a win-win mindset is! “A house divided cannot stand!”
Join hands; pick leaders who represent us all and who want to keep America great by unifying the country, not tearing it apart!
Carole Garrison
Ona