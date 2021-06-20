Unbridled stock market growth reflects short-term profits at the expense of environmental sustainability. Products of convenience such as single-use plastics drive U.S. economic growth. Satisfying growing desires over real needs costs everyone on a global scale. The U.S. represents only 4% of the world population. Yet, we generate 30% of the global waste. We continually complain about not having more stuff at a cheaper price that we can later discard!
The Citizens United Supreme Court decision equates money with free speech. The tsunami of dark money influences all branches of our representative government. The insatiable appetite for more campaign funds continues to multiply. This leaves little time for politicians to serve the people that elected them. Escalating dark money imperils our hard-won Bill of Rights!
Overdependence on internet connectivity curtails freedom of choice. Social media influences 71% of consumer buying decisions. Amazon strives to dominate retail with e-commerce and owns over 50% of digital retail sales. Google’s major money maker targets consumers with on-line advertising. Personal assistants, such as Alexa and Siri, listen closely anticipating our every want. Alexa and Siri often ask you to repeat comments when you’re not even speaking to them!
Products of convenience endanger our environment. Dark money trumps our Bill of Rights. Addiction to internet connectivity steals our free will. Edward Abbey captures the unsustainability of it all with his observation, “Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell.”
Roger Combs
Ona