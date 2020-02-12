The beautiful state of Kentucky, with its speed limit of 70, was a pleasure to experience, but one mile into West Virginia, we faced a state trooper and were handed a speeding ticket equal to almost half of my monthly Social Security check!
The speed limit had abruptly dropped at the state line, where the trooper lay in wait, and just another mile after our encounter and closer to Kenova the limit is back up again. We were left with a bad taste and have learned our lesson about visiting West Virginia.
Laureen Benn
Manheim, Pa.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace
People, get on your knees and thank God for our President Trump. Wake up, you people of the USA. What are you thinking?
Listen to their agenda. They are thinking like idiots. That want to destroy our way of life. Do you really want that? If you are one of the idiots, go ahead and keep “Do-Nothing Pelosi” in office. May God have mercy on you Hillary, Pelosi, Schiff and Schumer lovers.
Stop and think. Do you want Biden as a president? He’s the one who’s lacking a lot of anything and everything. Merry Pelosi and her dwarfs have done nothing for four years while Trump was keeping the country moving ahead. They did nothing for this country and did not earn their pay. They spent all their time crying foul election and got paid for it. By the way, when will Merry Pelosi and her dwarfs donate their salary back to the government?
Poor Pelosi. She wasn’t told about the raid in Iran. Why? Because her mouth is so busy destroying America. She would have told her favorite countrymen we were coming. He did not need her blabbermouth. Who’s president, anyway?
L.G. Moore
Milton