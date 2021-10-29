President Biden is destroying our fossil fuel industry over concern for green energy to protect the climate. Europe is turning more to coal. Coal is cheaper now and much more reliable than wind and solar. The United States, along with Great Britain, Germany and the rest of Europe, are experiencing soaring energy prices at the gas pump and the electric utility costs for homes, factories and businesses.
Meanwhile, China is reported to have over 1,000 coal plants, and new coal plants are being built every week. China has three times the population of the United States. China emits three to four times more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year than does the United States.
Then there is the oil situation. The price of oil has been steadily rising. The Wall Street Journal says the OPEC nations predict that demand for their oil will at least double over the coming decades. Meanwhile the Democrats in Congress are trying to pass green energy bills that will cripple our fossil fuel industry. I don’t understand how dismantling our oil, gas and coal resources production can stop the rise of the oceans or the yearly rise in temperature when the rest of the world is increasing their use of these fossil fuels.
Biden is going to Europe to try to sell his green climate deal. He will give up our energy independence for a green climate deal while OPEC and our enemies continue to use fossil fuels. We will be dependent on them for our energy. Our economy will suffer while other countries continue to pollute the environment and prosper by selling us fossil fuels.
When Trump left office, the United States was energy self-sufficient and exported energy. The world wants to shut down our production of fossil fuels by 2035. Instead of the world’s energy coming from the United States, it will come from OPEC and our enemies such as Russia and Iran.
Wind and solar energy cannot efficiently and economically take the place of fossil fuels. Europe is already learning this lesson.
