The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn the U.S. for its inhumane embargo against Cuba, which has caused shortages of food, medicines and other essential goods in that Caribbean island. The vote was 185 to 2. So the world condemns the U.S. embargo against Cuba and rightfully so.

President Biden calls Cuba a “failed state.” He is ignoring the fact that Cuba provides free health care to its citizens and even sends doctors to other countries to fight COVID and other diseases. Cuba also provides free education through the university level and paid family leave. The U.S. does none of these things. So the U.S. is a failed state. the U.S. gives much of its money to the rich and powerful.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you