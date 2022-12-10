The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn the U.S. for its inhumane embargo against Cuba, which has caused shortages of food, medicines and other essential goods in that Caribbean island. The vote was 185 to 2. So the world condemns the U.S. embargo against Cuba and rightfully so.
President Biden calls Cuba a “failed state.” He is ignoring the fact that Cuba provides free health care to its citizens and even sends doctors to other countries to fight COVID and other diseases. Cuba also provides free education through the university level and paid family leave. The U.S. does none of these things. So the U.S. is a failed state. the U.S. gives much of its money to the rich and powerful.
The U.S. has embargoes and other crippling sanctions on some 40 other countries as well in violation of international law. The U.S. even arrested a Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, while he was on his way to Iran to arrange a food shipment to his country to ease U.S. sanctions there. This is a violation of his diplomatic immunity. He is now in a Florida jail after being arrested in Cape Verde on orders from U.S. officials on bogus charges.
