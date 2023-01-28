The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Our country is being invaded by millions of foreigners. If not stopped, this will destroy the very fabric of our society. Yet a letter writer to The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 20 said that we need these illegal immigrants and we must treat them better. He said that their living conditions are deplorable on both sides of the border while they wait for their immigration hearing. If these illegals are living in deplorable conditions it is because President Biden announced to the world that our border is open and welcomed all who want asylum. Biden failed to provide the humanitarian facilities for the invasion of illegals.

This writer says three of his grandparents passed through Ellis Island, along with 12 million others, between the 1890s and early 1950s. When our country was young and expanding westward we needed unlimited immigration. Now, our country cannot absorb 6 million immigrants every year without affecting our own citizens’ needs. We have families who must work two jobs to get from paycheck to paycheck. We have too many people who can’t pay their prescription drugs costs. We have too many homeless veterans and other homeless citizens who need medical aid. We have employed citizens who need help paying off their college debt. We have older citizens struggling with debt secured for their children’s college. I have grandchildren who voted for Biden because he promised to forgive these burdensome debts. Biden reneged on this promise and instead is spending billions on the immigrants — sometimes even paying for their college expenses.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you