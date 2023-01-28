Our country is being invaded by millions of foreigners. If not stopped, this will destroy the very fabric of our society. Yet a letter writer to The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 20 said that we need these illegal immigrants and we must treat them better. He said that their living conditions are deplorable on both sides of the border while they wait for their immigration hearing. If these illegals are living in deplorable conditions it is because President Biden announced to the world that our border is open and welcomed all who want asylum. Biden failed to provide the humanitarian facilities for the invasion of illegals.
This writer says three of his grandparents passed through Ellis Island, along with 12 million others, between the 1890s and early 1950s. When our country was young and expanding westward we needed unlimited immigration. Now, our country cannot absorb 6 million immigrants every year without affecting our own citizens’ needs. We have families who must work two jobs to get from paycheck to paycheck. We have too many people who can’t pay their prescription drugs costs. We have too many homeless veterans and other homeless citizens who need medical aid. We have employed citizens who need help paying off their college debt. We have older citizens struggling with debt secured for their children’s college. I have grandchildren who voted for Biden because he promised to forgive these burdensome debts. Biden reneged on this promise and instead is spending billions on the immigrants — sometimes even paying for their college expenses.
Former President Kennedy talking to the American people once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” The writer in favor of open border said that the Statute of Liberty has inscribed on its pedestal the words, “Give me your tired, your poor… 1883.”
He says 2023 is the same. This writer is wrong. Our citizens are tired and getting poorer. Our country is headed into default now because it can’t pay its bills. Our citizens are getting tired of paying the billions for illegals and other foreign aid. They are tired of the record inflation caused by all these billions to pay for immigration that we can’t afford.
Our government must live within its means, which includes immigration. We must put U.S. citizens first.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.