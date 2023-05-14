Why does monarchy persist in England, when countries like America cast it aside in 1776, and Australia and others are set to do something similar today?
One of the reasons is the belief by the common people that the monarch is chosen by God to rule. The Archbishop of Canterbury announced at Charles’ coronation that the “Lord of Lords, King of Kings,” or God himself, “doth place this crown” on the king’s head. The British pledge allegiance to “the King and his heirs,” so that state power rests partly in family genes rather than fully in those consenting to the laws.
Democracies provide equal access to God and to power in the community. There are no spiritually elevated individuals or classes. Our Declaration says, “All men are created equal” and further says the government is instituted “by authority of the good people of these colonies.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.