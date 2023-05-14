The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Why does monarchy persist in England, when countries like America cast it aside in 1776, and Australia and others are set to do something similar today?

One of the reasons is the belief by the common people that the monarch is chosen by God to rule. The Archbishop of Canterbury announced at Charles’ coronation that the “Lord of Lords, King of Kings,” or God himself, “doth place this crown” on the king’s head. The British pledge allegiance to “the King and his heirs,” so that state power rests partly in family genes rather than fully in those consenting to the laws.

