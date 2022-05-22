The U.S. constitution has served us well since the day it was created. Unfortunately people like a recent letter writer have been busying themselves trying to destroy it from that day.
We are a constitutional republic — a nation of laws. A democracy like France is a government where a majority rules, i.e. mob rule by a majority of one. The letter writer would have us believe that his homeland was lily white with no slaves, which is just not so. During the 18th and 19 centuries, France engaged in slave trading along with other European nations. The French treasury grew rich selling slaves in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. Many Frenchmen became wealthy selling the fruits of slave labor.
Classic liberalism. Nobody wants to return to a government of 1788. Women’s rights, slavery and all the rest have been corrected by amendments. Indeed, our Constitution — the oldest continuous government — is a living document by the many amendments that have been added. To bad the French can’t seem to get theirs right.
The power of the federal government is supposed to be very limited, leaving the affairs of each state to handle. The people we elect have allowed the federal government to grow far beyond what was intended. I do not think we need an all-knowing agency to dictate each and every part of our daily lives, including the act of abortion. Agencies like Education, Energy, space, Homeland Security, Transportation, the EPA , TSA and all the other alphabets have done a miserable job.
