Does our government not understand what China is doing to us and the rest of the world? They released COVID-19 on the world on purpose and with the help of the drug cartels and Biden they have shipped enough fentanyl across our southern border to kill every person in the United States two or three times over.
China wants to dominate the world, and the Biden administration will not say anything negative about China because I believe that the Biden family is still on the Chinese payroll. The illegal drugs, disease and people coming across our borders are being shipped all over the country in secret and the dead of night so that the local governments don’t even know how many illegal immigrants are being shipped into their local communities.
Why is our federal government not doing their sworn duty to protect our citizens from our enemies both foreign and domestic? If they don’t do their job they should be arrested and charged with treason. It seems that all they are concerned about is calling parents concerned about their children’s educations domestic terrorists for attending school board meetings and voicing their opinions about them teaching to judge people by the color of their skin rather than by their character, which is wrong.
If they truly believe in equity then they believe that everyone is qualified for every job and not by the most qualified. That means that you eliminate all competitive sports teams, best military, police, teachers and why vote for your government officials so whoever wants the jobs just takes it.
In other words, they have no incentives to accomplish anything. Then we let someone like China rule the world and we become their slaves, which is their goal. Wake up, America, because death and destruction is already on its way.
