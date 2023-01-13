The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On Dec. 26, 1941, Winston Churchill addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress to plead for aid in the fight against Germany and Italy. On Dec. 21, 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, also the leader of a country at war, did the same, a fight against Russia. The only two instances when a foreign leader made an address at the Capitol when their country is in combat, fighting for their survival, and requesting U.S. aid.

The parallels are obvious. The two democracies are threatened by totalitarian regimes, fighting for their existence and for the values most Americans take for granted: independence and liberty. Another factor, the “isolationist,” “America-first” a sentiment among some Americans, loaded with prejudices, which will be more evident once the GOP controls the House of Representatives (the purse strings) next year.

