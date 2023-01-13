On Dec. 26, 1941, Winston Churchill addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress to plead for aid in the fight against Germany and Italy. On Dec. 21, 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, also the leader of a country at war, did the same, a fight against Russia. The only two instances when a foreign leader made an address at the Capitol when their country is in combat, fighting for their survival, and requesting U.S. aid.
The parallels are obvious. The two democracies are threatened by totalitarian regimes, fighting for their existence and for the values most Americans take for granted: independence and liberty. Another factor, the “isolationist,” “America-first” a sentiment among some Americans, loaded with prejudices, which will be more evident once the GOP controls the House of Representatives (the purse strings) next year.
Back in 1941 and now in 2022, as President Zelenskyy eloquently put it in his short speech, U.S. help is not “charity” but an investment in that democratic societies will prevail in a world now dominated by two dictatorial nations, Russia and China.
People are suffering in Ukraine this cold winter, deprived of basics like heat and light, a cold and dark Christmas, thanks to Putin’s army targeting the nation’s infrastructure, a war crime.
The USA remains the richest nation in the world and can afford to take care of its own, more so if our tax system was more equitable. Enough is left in our national treasury to help those abroad defend and protect what we call “our principles.”
Roosevelt knew and Biden knows what is good for America in the long term. Our country, from sea to shining sea, is better off when helping our friends in need. Not an island but part of the world community. Human lives saved and democracy preserved, and our economy stronger.
