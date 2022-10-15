The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“Christian nationalism” has been much in the public discourse for decades. It is, distilled, a belief that the USA is a Christian nation, founded on “Christian” fundamentalist values. (About 60% of registered GOP members subscribe to this view.) About a quarter of the nation identify as “evangelical” Protestants, and not all of them agree. And the remaining 75% of Americans ?

That 75% includes other Christians, Protestant and Catholic, followers of Native American religions, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, and countless other citizens with their own religious beliefs, or none at all, atheists. They are all Americans.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you