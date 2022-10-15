“Christian nationalism” has been much in the public discourse for decades. It is, distilled, a belief that the USA is a Christian nation, founded on “Christian” fundamentalist values. (About 60% of registered GOP members subscribe to this view.) About a quarter of the nation identify as “evangelical” Protestants, and not all of them agree. And the remaining 75% of Americans ?
That 75% includes other Christians, Protestant and Catholic, followers of Native American religions, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, and countless other citizens with their own religious beliefs, or none at all, atheists. They are all Americans.
“Christian nationalism,” stripped bare, is an attempt to make the USA a White Christian country. Not such a novel idea, really. Examples, the Iranian Revolution of 1978-79, the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan in 2021, both imposing a “fundamentalist” view of Islam. Do we want the same on our soil when it comes to Christianity? A theocracy or a democracy ?
We already see inklings — restrictions on women to decide their own future, defining gender for individuals, curtailing the right to vote, limiting curricula in schools, banning books in libraries, and other means to control the population.
Come this mid-term election, watch out for those “fundamentalist” mullahs, here called “pastors,” and those politicians who peddle their narrow and divisive message. Vote.
The USA is a very diverse nation — a miracle and experiment in progress. Let’s keep it successful.
