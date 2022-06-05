With tyrants the world over wanting to weaken and destroy the United States in order to spread their influence and power to rule the world, the United States needs an emergency buildup of our military, which includes placing a priority on technology such as supersonic missiles, in which Russia and China appear to have surpassed the United States. The Biden administration is displaying military weakness. The military has had its budget reduced at a time when our military weapons are greatly reduced from the decade-long Afghan war. Additionally, over $48 billion of military weapons were left there when we withdrew. Giving billions of dollars’ worth of military weapons to Ukraine is further depleting our military weapon supply.
During the Cold War, Russia’s leader Nikita Khrushchev vowed to “bury” the United States. President Reagan built up a military that became superior to the Soviet Union. He also proposed, and received congressional funding for, the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), a program to develop missiles that could destroy Russia’s intercontinental missiles. America’s development of this “Star Wars” program helped to destroy Russia economically, as they tried to keep up with our missile technology. This helped bring a peaceful conclusion to the Cold War.
The news media recently reported that China had built and put into service six naval military ships. At the same time our military was taking around ten naval military vessels out of service. With China threatening to take Taiwan by force and increasing their military presence in the South China Sea, we must have a naval military presence superior to China to protect our alliances and our interests in the region.
Former President Reagan said during the Cold War, “We know only too well that war comes not when the forces of freedom are strong, but when they are weak. It is then that tyrants are tempted.”
During the Obama-Biden presidency our military did not receive enough funding. The Biden-Harris presidency is making the same mistake. Our great leaders have known that to prevent war, you must be militarily ready to fight and have a force sufficient to win.
