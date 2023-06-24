The United States, which was founded on Christian principles and fought two world wars to free the world of dictatorial, ruthless communist regimes, is now allowing socialism under the guise of woke and critical race theory (CRT), a Marxist ideology that generates hatred and divisiveness, destroying our democracy.
There are things we must start now to stop our slide into a CRT that is tearing our country apart. We must vote out the current president and the Democrat-controlled Senate. We must get control of the education system and teach our children the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. We must teach our children our rich history. Until we can find a solution for alternative energy, we must institute an energy program that takes advantage of our vast fossil resources and support drilling for oil. We must defeat the concept of “woke,” which is destroying our culture and our military. We must stop transgender males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. We must get control of our southern border and stop the flow of deadly drugs through it. We must fix our criminal justice system; law-breakers must be prosecuted. We must support measures that strengthen the family unit. “Pride Month” is an example of woke that destroys our family unit and the principles of our Judeo-Christian faith. We must have a revival of faith in God.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.