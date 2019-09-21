On 23 September, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be hosting a summit on climate change in New York City. The USA has decided not to attend. Instead, the Trump government has tried to reverse environmental laws protecting the planet intended to reduce carbon emissions in our factories and in our cars and trucks to protecting our streams.
Even more outrageous, the President is opening up our national parks and reserves for nonrenewable energy exploitation. The effort is aided by the EPA, run by Scott Pruitt, and by the Interior Department, run by David Bernhardt (an interim replacing disgraced Ryan Zinke), both with no background in the purview under their watch.
The USA is one of the major contributors to human-induced global warming, with China and India. In one word, polluters on a grand scale. We, Americans, were on the right track and in sync with the world community until President Trump opted out of the Paris Agreement in 2016.
We all experience the consequences of climatic change today. Fires in the west, floods in the south, more severe hurricanes, tornadoes, not to mention the arctic melt and rising sea waters. A global-wide impact with catastrophic effect on our little world, economically, socially, and politically, A planet in turmoil.
Time for us to wake up and smell the coffee. I may be alone, but I do still want to breathe fresh air and drink clean water. And I want the same for my children, and future generations.
Time to act, and to act now, and not allow present and local politics, much driven by personal egos, to influence our commitment to save our country and our fragile planet. The human species has proved resilient until now. However, today is the real test with our survival at stake. The USA can set an example.
Nicolas Freidin
Huntington