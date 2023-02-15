The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, it has become abundantly clear to most experts this is a war that cannot be won by either side, at least not conventionally. And, with each passing day Ukraine infrastructure, businesses, schools, churches, hospitals and landscapes are being destroyed. The death toll rises and the depths of human misery and despair have reached unspeakable lows. Generations of Ukrainians have fled their homeland. Those representing Ukraine’s rich cultural history, such as the Kiev Ballet Company, left Ukraine the day before the war started and have yet to return.

The only “winners” here are the military industrial complex and the thousands of contractors that will be hired to clean up and rebuild once the endless destruction and carnage mercifully come to an end.

