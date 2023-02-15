As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, it has become abundantly clear to most experts this is a war that cannot be won by either side, at least not conventionally. And, with each passing day Ukraine infrastructure, businesses, schools, churches, hospitals and landscapes are being destroyed. The death toll rises and the depths of human misery and despair have reached unspeakable lows. Generations of Ukrainians have fled their homeland. Those representing Ukraine’s rich cultural history, such as the Kiev Ballet Company, left Ukraine the day before the war started and have yet to return.
The only “winners” here are the military industrial complex and the thousands of contractors that will be hired to clean up and rebuild once the endless destruction and carnage mercifully come to an end.
Russia’s economy has not failed as a result of sanctions and tariffs, nor have its citizens borne the brunt of an invading military. It is past time for a negotiated cease fire — one aimed toward peace talks and a workable, permanent solution. While most Americans and a rarely bipartisan Congress have been in favor of supporting Ukraine and fighting a proxy war along with our lesser-involved NATO allies, the economic cost to America must have a ceiling.
It is time for the White House to embolden Secretary of State Antony Blinken. With the assignment, the mandate to meet with our NATO allies for purpose of diplomatically entering the fray while carrying both a big stick and an olive branch. It would be up to the participants in this war to decide which tool is used to broker a lasting peace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.