Government requires a division of power among several organs of all political powers. We cannot concentrate all power in the hands of a single person.
Government has to be divided between central and local government and the legislative, executive and judiciary. This ensures the presence of restraints and checks and balances in an honest political system. Citizens should be able to influence policy by resorting to any of several branches of government. Otherwise, politicians can hide secrets of state with a veil of secrecy.
The fact that words of hate toward all of us who have served our country is a total need for a change in leadership. The feelings of discrimination, shame and sympathy are the starting points of an intelligent person.
It is up to us to elect a president, not Russia.
Robert Garcia
Kenova