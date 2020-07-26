I learned that the White House does not want to add funds to the CDC and the NIS in any new relief bill to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has resurged worldwide in recent weeks, the USA at the top of the list with the most cases and most fatalities. Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, mostly controlling the spread, with exceptions like Russia, South Africa and Brazil. In our case, a result of a dysfunctional federal government, and state specific policies, both driven by politics over human lives.
President Trump is fixed on his re-election, at any cost. Callous and self-serving. The irony is that his only hope for a second term is a revival of the national economy, and he has ignored the very motor which drives it, people. Sick and dead people do not work, produce, or buy products. The rest of the world got it. The White House message is that all is fine, reopen businesses, allow public events, return children to schools. This pandemic, just a passing phase, forget those passed and passing away.
Good science will inform us, and good leadership will help us through this crisis. We have the former and lack the latter.
Good heavens, we are a great nation, rich and powerful, with massive resources, and it only needs one egotistical, ignorant half-wit to crumble our greatness. Most tragically, a needless number of suffering, and many dead lost in the months behind us and come tomorrow.
I hope that the U.S. Congress does the right thing and votes to fund our scientific institutions and support those most effected by this pandemic. Forget the temporary delusional boarder at the White House.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington