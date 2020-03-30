I listened to one of President Trump’s now daily press briefings (March 22). It is a unique opportunity to inform the nation about the current COVID-19 spread in our country, the federal government strategy, advice to the citizenry, and to express comforting words to those affected by the virus, and to the many who have lost their jobs, and to the many others under home-confinement working from home with their children out of school. None of that. A leader who has no grasp of the facts and no empathy.
President Trump is always about himself, self-promoting, and blaming anyone and everyone but himself for the dismal response of his administration. Our federal government had months to prepare and did nothing.
We are in real danger at a time when the national leader is xenophobic, ill-informed, and egotistical. Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the federal “task force” to combat this pandemic, with fewer liabilities than his boss, is equally a “gas-bag.”
Americans want to know the facts and how to deal with this crisis, not “rosy scenarios,” falsehoods, or empty words and promises. This situation will get much worse before it gets better. We all need guidance and to watch over our neighbors. It is time to get the professionals, the scientists and technocrats, to run the government briefings and tell the truth, no matter how troubling. A time for statesmanship, not for ignorant politicians campaigning for re-election. Our lives, our country, are at stake.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington