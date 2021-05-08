Joe “Hugo Chavez” Biden is acting a lot like Chavez in his first 100 days by promising the world to every Democratic citizen of these United States by taking away from the 1% and giving it to people who have not earned it. The only people that deserve help are people that are unable to provide for themselves, and no one will deny that. Creating good-paying jobs like Donald Trump did for everyone is what is needed while Joe Biden wants government to provide for you from conception to abortion, which can be performed up until birth, and death.
If you remember what happened to Venezuela, that was one of the richest countries in the world until Chavez soon destroyed it with his free everything. Now the country has had runaway inflation, their money became worthless, there are shortages of every necessity including food and medicine, and it will take years for it to recover if ever. It won’t be long until our national debt is unpayable and our country will be another Venezuela.
The only way to provide good-paying jobs is to leave our taxes the way they are and for the government to not put back in all of the old regulations that Trump got rid of. Remember, we had the best economy under his policies, but Biden’s policies of spend, tax and print money will send our jobs back overseas and speed up our demise.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington