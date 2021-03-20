Survey data referenced in the article “Census: Taxes not reason to move” (March 9) should be used with caution. Trying to draw a conclusion on whether tax cuts would lead to population growth from the census data is impossible. The only portion of the survey that can provide insight on whether taxes are a reason for a move is the 14% of people who moved to a different state. However, the survey does not seem to provide detail on that number. Furthermore, it appears that the survey is interested in the primary reason for a move, not the innumerable reasons for choosing a final residence.
As an anecdote, I moved to West Virginia four years ago. There are more considerations in moving than just one reason. While the primary reason was for a job, deciding exactly where to live in the Tri-State was partially decided based on the total tax burden. It seems reasonable that tax considerations could play into the decisions of others.
Finally, according to the same census data from 2019-2020, an estimated 3.5 million people moved to a different state in one year alone. That is not a small number. Whether 400,000 people will move to West Virginia over 10 years is unknown, but certainly not impossible.
Steven Yates
Huntington