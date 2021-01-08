COVID relief checks of $600 will soon be deposited in checking accounts across West Virginia. While most West Virginians desperately need this assistance, there are some West Virginians who are doing very well financially and don’t need extra help. When these lucky people receive their COVID relief stimulus checks, they can make an important decision to use this money to help their community.
I encourage you, those lucky West Virginians, to spend your $600 toward solving COVID problems, by donating to agencies and non-profits organizations which are confronting the pandemic nightmare.
Want to fight the COVID virus? Donate to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (703 7th Ave., Huntington, 25701). Your gift will help purchase personal protective equipment for medical staff to administer COVID vaccines and conduct COVID testing.
Concerned about hungry families? Donate to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, Inc. (1327 7th Ave., Huntington, 25701). Your gift will help purchase and distribute free food.
Concerned about people who are homeless? Donate to the Huntington City Mission (624 10th St., Huntington, 25701). Your gift helps provide free meals and warm shelter. Also, donate to the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless (627 4th Ave., Huntington, 25701). Your gift helps provide a quarantine shelter for homeless people who are diagnosed with COVID.
Concerned about people suffering emotionally during this stressful time? Donate to the Prestera Foundation (P.O. Box 2672, Huntington, 25726) Your gift helps with mental health and substance use treatment services.
Concerned about those grieving during the pandemic? Donate to Hospice of Huntington (1101 6th Ave., Huntington, 25701). Your gift gift helps provide grief counseling.
Concerned about your unemployed friends? Offer to help pay some of their bills.
Thank you for giving serious consideration of how you can help combat the COVID crisis.
Marcia Daoust
Huntington