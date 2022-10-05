In a recent editorial you explained that the electric grid was not ready to sustain electric cars. I offer a solution. Everyone should buy a solar panel and use it to charge their car.
Linda LeMaster
Huntington
President Biden, not Trump, is a danger to the United States
A few days ago in an address to the nation, President Biden, in a loud, shrill, hate-filled speech, accused Donald Trump and his MAGA followers of trying to destroy America and our Constitution. He also called Republicans semi-fascists. I resent this! Biden and his anti-American socialists are the real danger to our country and Constitution. They want to stack the Supreme Court with socialist justices who will rubberstamp their socialist agenda. By keeping an open border, they are allowing millions of illegal migrants to enter our country every year — migrants that they hope to grant citizenship to so they can perpetuate themselves in power. The Biden administration is politicizing our education system to teach socialism as the proper form of government to our kids. They are destroying our legal system, making the denial of civil rights and civil liberties based on ideology, not wrongdoing.
A number of the Jan. 6 rioters were held behind bars for months without being given counsel or being charged with a crime. Former members of former President Trump’s political and legal team have been treated the same way, or worse. Former President Trump’s residence, Mar-A-Lago, was raided by over 30 FBI agents who rummaged through the residence, including Melania and Barron’s rooms, for over nine hours. The way these citizens were treated is more reminiscent of Gestapo tactics than those of a once-admired FBI.
In contrast, Kamala Harris set up a bond fund for the Antifa and Black Lives Matter anarchists who systematically organized and carried out a series of destructive riots in our major cities for four months in the summer of 2020. The Democrats response was, “Let them have their summer of love.”
In Biden’s view, if you are a Trump supporter, you are guilty until proven innocent and don’t deserve the basic rights that all American’s are supposed to be granted under our Constitution. All this makes Biden and his leftist socialists dangerous to our Constitution and country.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
A cautionary tale about
carbon and nitrogen excesses
Starting with Industrial Revolution, fossil fuel burning disrupts the natural carbon cycle with surplus carbon dioxide. Beginning in early 1900s, Haber-Bosch process (industrial nitrogen fixation) perturbs nitrogen cycle. Process pulls nitrogen from air and melds it with hydrogen creating liquid ammonia. Synthetic fertilizers (e.g. ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and ammonium phosphate) derived from ammonia, subsequently drive unprecedented agricultural expansion to feed the ever-growing world population.
Over past century, nitrogen compounds in environment doubles due to human-produced materials. Nitrogen essential to life becomes dangerous in excess. Nutrient runoff from farms, golf courses and lawns among others adversely impact the ecosystem with marine and freshwater habitats hardest hit. Recall recent Lake Erie algal blooms, red tides off Florida coast, Gulf of Mexico “dead zones” and in 2015 the 500-mile Ohio River algal bloom.
A study by the Center of Ecology & Hydrology in the UK finds 80% of human-nitrogen usage to be wasted. This waste encompasses crop, meat and dairy production as well as transportation, energy, industrial and wastewater processes. Lead author of study, Mark Sutton, recommends more efficient use of animal manure and greater reliance on nitrogen-fixing crop rotation. Legumes convert nitrogen from air into a form biologically useful for plants. Replacing synthetic nitrogen with natural sources remain key to rebuilding viable soil fertility.
Heed Rob Nixon’s warning, “We have decisively changed the carbon cycle, the nitrogen cycle and the rate of extinction.” Emulate lifestyle and farming practices of our agrarian ancestors by living in more sustainable ways. Work to reduce waste streams of our throwaway society disturbing the natural carbon and nitrogen cycles. Employ Susan Gardner’s viewpoint, “The sustainable use of nitrogen offers a triple win — for the economy, for human health and for the environment.”
Roger Combs
Ona