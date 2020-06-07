It is proper to the evil spirit to sting, to sadden, to put obstacles in the way, making the soul restless by false reasoning.
And it is proper to the good spirit to give courage and strength, consolation and rest of soul, making things easy and removing all obstacles that the soul may go on further in doing good.
It is proper to the devil to create trouble and excitement and to shroud the mind in darkness, whereas it belongs to God to shed light, and with understanding to teach us what we need to know.
We should know by now that God has given us a constitution that divides power between the legislature, executive and judiciary, ensures the presence of restraint and checks and balances in the political system.
Citizens are and should be able to influence policy by resort to any of several branches of government. Let us all protect our future by making changes in our present government in coming elections.
Robert Garcia
Kenova