As a cost-saving and more efficient program for military vets, the Biden administration now wants to do away with the VA medical system and farm out all medical care to the civilian sector. As a 20-year vet, I have some experience regarding that. Since private insurance programs and Medicare pay more than VA Tricare pays, it required five weeks for me to get a CT scan for kidney stones at a civilian hospital. A relative of mine needed the same CT test for the same procedure at the same hospital and received her CT scan in one week, as she had private insurance.

Yes, money talks. This is not “free” care for vets; they earned every dime of it. For anyone who doubts that, visit a VA hospital for a day. As for Biden’s administration that throws money at any problem by the truckload, “cost savings and efficiency” is an odd concept.

Dorsey “Dan” Boyd

Chesapeake, Ohio

