My wife and I registered with the website for our COVID-19 vaccinations almost immediately upon its opening. However, days went by without our being called even though shots were being given locally from time to time.

Thankfully, on Friday, March 5, 2021, our paper (The Herald-Dispatch) gave a number to call to schedule an appointment, and my wife proceeded to call at once. We were given an appointment at the Sears building at once and we headed that way.

The personnel in attendance are to be highly commended for their kindness and helpfulness. Someone opened the door for us, another led us to the appropriate portal for registration and yet another took us to a nurse’s station for our shots. The nurse was extremely pleasant and explained what shots we were to be given and when we should return for our second shot.

And, so, my hearty thanks go out to those kind people who are working so diligently to help those of us in need. They likely never receive the praise they so much deserve.

Denver Thomas

Milton

