My wife and I got our initial COVID-19 vaccine shots from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Jan. 14, and it was a wonderful experience. Everything worked quickly, and the personnel involved were efficient, warm and gracious. We left the old Highlawn Baptist Church site feeling that we had been treated like royalty.
We had called eight days earlier, gotten our names listed by a friendly lady and were assured that we would be called back with appointments when more vaccine was available. We only waited two days after the callback before the actual jabs took place.
When we arrived at the site, helpful employees were in the parking lot showing us where to park and leading us into the rooms where the shots were administered by the most gracious people we could ever imagine.
No pain, no side effects, just a happy occasion.
Thanks, Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Garry Ritchie
Huntington