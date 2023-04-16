The World Health Organization has launched a new effort to digitize your COVID test results, vaccination status and private medical information so they can all be shared globally. WHO plans to use these COVID passports for work, education and international travel, among other uses.
The program states that the “public health authority sets restrictions and test requirements.” The government also picks and chooses which “testing laboratories” are approved and monitors them. Travelers have to do to whichever lab(s) the authority decides. The lab then generates digital test results that produce a “clearance code” and only passengers with that code are allowed to travel.
South Australia now requires a vaccine passport to dine, attend public gatherings or go to nearly any other place. It requires every business to have a “COVID marshal” to enforce compliance, and this includes houses of worship.
In Israel, until March 1, 2022, proof of vaccination was required to enter grocery stores, restaurants, bars and “cultural spaces,” including the Western Wall. Life became very uncomfortable for unvaccinated Israelis, who were often quarantined without systems, and even forbidden from taking their own garbage to the curb during routine quarantines.
China added COVID to its digital “social credit” system, which includes even the most personal information like political party affiliation, amount of debt and shopping preferences. The red, yellow and green lights on the Chinese phone app dictates whether people can enter shops or even leave their homes.
The Biden administration has developed plans for vaccine passports as evidenced by a March 2, 2021, PowerPoint presentation.
Vaccine passports are gaining ground despite the flood of new evidence that the COVID shots are neither safe nor effective. On March 2, 2022, under court order, the FDA released a nine-page single-spaced Pfizer document listing 1,291 types of serious injuries from the shot.
Vaccine passports are about control and will usher in the end of American freedom.
I have cancer, aneurysm in my aortic valve, high blood pressure, asthma and allergies to antibiotics and anesthetics. The only pain medication I can take is Tylenol without codeine. I haven’t had a COVID shot and will not take one. It should be up to each person, not mandated by government or the WHO.
