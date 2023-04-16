The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The World Health Organization has launched a new effort to digitize your COVID test results, vaccination status and private medical information so they can all be shared globally. WHO plans to use these COVID passports for work, education and international travel, among other uses.

The program states that the “public health authority sets restrictions and test requirements.” The government also picks and chooses which “testing laboratories” are approved and monitors them. Travelers have to do to whichever lab(s) the authority decides. The lab then generates digital test results that produce a “clearance code” and only passengers with that code are allowed to travel.

