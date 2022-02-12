Surprise! It’s the time of the year when red and pink seemingly flood your sight.
On Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, millions of individuals will gather with their significant other to show their social media feeds the one who has their heart. Valentine’s Day is the one day a year that people accept extravagant displays of affection that on any other day would be classified as “cheesy.”
Society only deems these romantic gestures acceptable when everyone else is buying the same marked-down flowers and boxes of chocolate at the local market. The love that is displayed between two individuals on a cool February day should be shown year-round, regardless of what others may think when the red and pink is not used as a mask.
Valentine’s Day has become a day that is completely commercialized in the modern-day sense. We see signs of this day months in advance with the seasonal aisles putting out stuffed teddy bears with hearts in December that you cannot possibly tell me is supposed to be a stocking stuffer. By placing these items on the sale floor so early in the season, we feel pressured to purchase the dinky knickknacks that we know our best friends will also feel obligated to buy when presented them on their run to the store “for just one thing.”
We know that these small items will place a smile on our SO’s face, but why should we only make an effort to see them smile on the one day that everyone else is doing the same?
In this day and age, we should be showing our love every day of the year instead of the one day everyone else does. Next year’s Valentine’s Day is never promised to tell our “lobster” (as Phoebe Buffay would say) those three words that shouldn’t be subordinated by flowers, social media posts and chocolate.
