In the early years of our country, tobacco reigns as king due to the addictive nature of nicotine. The American Colonies depended on tobacco as its most valuable export (1617 to 1793). The U.S. remained dominant in tobacco exports until the 1960s. “Big Tobacco” promoted 20th century widespread use of cigarettes.
German doctors identified linkage between smoking and lung cancer in the 1930s, resulting in the first anti-smoking movement. Later our country began to recognize health impacts, but the cigarette industry maintained a clean litigation record for 42 years (1954 to 1996).
To address health effects of smoking, the cigarette evolved into the 21st century e-cigarette. Hon Lik patents the modern design (2003). His design uses a heating element to produce aerosol particles containing nicotine. Many manufacturers use his design, but Hon receives little financial compensation. Vaping claims health benefits due to absence of carcinogens commonly present in smoking. However, the claims ignore recent scientific reports. These reports also show vapers possess higher levels of toxic metals (e.g. lead and arsenic) in their blood than smokers.
The FDA (2016) began enforcing rules about sales, marketing, and production of e-cigarettes. The CDC (2019-2020) announced a nationwide outbreak of severe lung disease because of vaping.
In the name of greed, the cigarette industry imposed havoc on 20th century generations. The e-cigarette industry started the 21st century with the same MO. Usage of either cigarettes or E-cigarettes for recreational purpose places users at risk. This risk grows much larger with the advent of COVID-19. A weakened respiratory system undoubtedly makes both cigarette and e-cigarette users more susceptible to virus exposure. Smokers and vapers need to take extra precautions during this pandemic.
